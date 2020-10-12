Estate Agency Opens New Office on City Outskirts

Leading Swansea estate agent Belvoir Sales & Lettings have opened their third office, this time in Sketty on the outskirts of the city.

Servicing the SA2 postcode area, the new office is the latest expansion for the Swansea franchise which is owned by husband and wife team, Ben and Daisy Davies.

“We have been looking to open a branch in the SA2 area for a long time,” said Ben, “but location is critical, so when this property became available, we jumped at the opportunity.

Located on the corner of Sketty cross; the new office will join the thriving city centre and Mumbles branches, and will service a range of residential property clients from buyers and sellers to landlords and those looking to rent.

“It's an exciting time for us,” continued Ben, “and after the market came to a halt earlier on in the year, the resurgence since the lockdown was lifted has been incredible, so we are delighted to be able to open the doors and help the local community with their property needs”.

Servicing the hugely popular areas of Sketty, Derwen Fawr, Dunvant, Killay, Uplands, Cockett and more; the new office marks a landmark year for the company which will shortly celebrate 10 years in business.

“We opened our first office on Castle Street in the city centre in 2010,” said Daisy, “and to think that 10 years ago it was just the two of us and now, we are a team of 18 staff spread over three offices gives us a real sense of achievement.”

With a host of industry awards to their name, including awards ranging from innovation to customers service, the business has the backing of one of the largest property brands in the UK, but for local couple Ben and Daisy, it's the communities they serve that continues to drive their ambition.

“We see ourselves as a community business at heart,” continued Daisy, “and to us, property is personal, so we do everything we can to help make the process as smooth as possible for our clients.”

With a handful of other Swansea locations in the pipeline as well as some which are out of area, expansion is very much at the top of their to-do list as they plan for another successful ten years in business.