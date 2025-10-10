north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
BW-Expo-BNW-Sidebar-digital-ad-450x460px
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
10 October 2025
North Wales

Essity Renews Flint Town FC Sponsorship for 2025/26 Season

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Essity Flint Town United FC 2025-2

One of Flintshire’s largest and longest-standing employers has renewed sponsorship of Flint Town FC for the 2025/26 football season.

Essity’s Oakenholt paper mill has a 150-year heritage and produces paper for the global hygiene and health company’s brands like Cushelle, Tork, and Plenty. It has pledged its support for another season at the Essity Stadium. The front-of-shirt sponsorship will be used to support the club’s growing ambitions on and off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, Essity has also enhanced facilities at the ground and clubhouse by refitting washrooms, changing rooms and kitchen areas with its premium Tork hand towel and soap dispensers.

Essity Flint Town United FC 2025-6

Lee Jones, mill manager at Essity’s Oakenholt facility, said:

“The Essity team is proud of its long history in Oakenholt, and we see this partnership as a way of giving something back to the community that has supported us for generations. Flint Town FC is at the heart of local life, and we’re proud to stand alongside the team for another season.”

Darryl Williams, Chairman at Flint Town FC, added:

“We’re very grateful to be continuing our partnership with Essity’s Oakenholt mill. Their backing makes a real difference to Flint Town FC both on and off the pitch, helping us to inspire the next generation of players and maintain the club as a source of great pride for Flintshire.”

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
Growing Mid Wales
10 October 2025

Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation
Ambition North Wales
3 October 2025

Clean Energy Investment Can Shape North Wales’ Long-Term Prosperity
Ambition North Wales
19 September 2025

Why North Wales’ Growth Deal is Now Gaining Real Momentum
Ambition North Wales
22 August 2025

Supporting North Wales Businesses to Build a More Digital Workforce

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //