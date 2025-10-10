Essity Renews Flint Town FC Sponsorship for 2025/26 Season

One of Flintshire’s largest and longest-standing employers has renewed sponsorship of Flint Town FC for the 2025/26 football season.

Essity’s Oakenholt paper mill has a 150-year heritage and produces paper for the global hygiene and health company’s brands like Cushelle, Tork, and Plenty. It has pledged its support for another season at the Essity Stadium. The front-of-shirt sponsorship will be used to support the club’s growing ambitions on and off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, Essity has also enhanced facilities at the ground and clubhouse by refitting washrooms, changing rooms and kitchen areas with its premium Tork hand towel and soap dispensers.

Lee Jones, mill manager at Essity’s Oakenholt facility, said:

“The Essity team is proud of its long history in Oakenholt, and we see this partnership as a way of giving something back to the community that has supported us for generations. Flint Town FC is at the heart of local life, and we’re proud to stand alongside the team for another season.”

Darryl Williams, Chairman at Flint Town FC, added:

“We’re very grateful to be continuing our partnership with Essity’s Oakenholt mill. Their backing makes a real difference to Flint Town FC both on and off the pitch, helping us to inspire the next generation of players and maintain the club as a source of great pride for Flintshire.”