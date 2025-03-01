Eryri National Park Considers Twinning Agreement with Los Alerces

The Eryri National Park Authority has received an invitation proposal for a twinning arrangement with Los Alerces National Park in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Submitted by members of Cymdeithas Gymraeg Trevelin and Ysgol y Cwm, the proposal aims to develop cultural, educational, and environmental exchanges that will strengthen links between the designated landscapes and promote sustainable tourism and conservation practices.

A significant factor in considering this proposal is the deep historical connection between Wales and Patagonia, where Welsh settlers established communities in the 19th century, preserving their language and traditions in the Chubut region. This partnership would further reinforce those historic ties and provide new opportunities for cultural exchange, the national park authority said.

The twinning scheme is designed to build a long-lasting partnership by sharing best practices in heritage conservation, tackling climate change and sustainable development while promoting international cooperation. The proposal reflects the national park authority's ongoing commitment to celebrating Welsh heritage and expanding their global connections, it added.

The opportunity presents a chance to establish collaborative projects between the two nations. Possible initiatives could include scientific research aimed at exploring the unique characteristics of the parks, their native flora and fauna, and the specific challenges they encounter.

Additionally, both landscapes could develop environmental conservation programmes and work together to ignite the interest of children and young people in learning about protected areas.

Jonathan Cawley the Eryri National Park Authority’s Chief Executive, said:

“This twinning agreement reflects the very heart of our Welsh identity and the core values of Eryri and Los Alerces. It is a celebration of the worldwide National Parks family—a union of diverse landscapes and cultures united by a shared commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, heritage, and community. “We are excited to develop a new international connection that not only reflects our special qualities but also inspires a global vision for conservation and cultural exchange.”

Authority Members have discussed the proposal and agreed to accept in principle but the final decision regarding this proposal will be made at the Eryri National Park Authority meeting on 30 April 2025. If accepted the agreement will be signed at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.