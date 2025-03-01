North Wales  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
ANW_Sidebar
ANW_Leaderboard
ANW_Sidebar
Sidebar Advert - Updated Weekly 425 x 255 pixels
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
1 March 2025
North Wales

Eryri National Park Considers Twinning Agreement with Los Alerces

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


 

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0009.JPG

The Eryri National Park Authority has received an invitation proposal for a twinning arrangement with Los Alerces National Park in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Submitted by members of Cymdeithas Gymraeg Trevelin and Ysgol y Cwm, the proposal aims to develop cultural, educational, and environmental exchanges that will strengthen links between the designated landscapes and promote sustainable tourism and conservation practices.

A significant factor in considering this proposal is the deep historical connection between Wales and Patagonia, where Welsh settlers established communities in the 19th century, preserving their language and traditions in the Chubut region. This partnership would further reinforce those historic ties and provide new opportunities for cultural exchange, the national park authority said.

The twinning scheme is designed to build a long-lasting partnership by sharing best practices in heritage conservation, tackling climate change and sustainable development while promoting international cooperation. The proposal reflects the national park authority's ongoing commitment to celebrating Welsh heritage and expanding their global connections, it added.

The opportunity presents a chance to establish collaborative projects between the two nations. Possible initiatives could include scientific research aimed at exploring the unique characteristics of the parks, their native flora and fauna, and the specific challenges they encounter.

Additionally, both landscapes could develop environmental conservation programmes and work together to ignite the interest of children and young people in learning about protected areas.

Jonathan Cawley the Eryri National Park Authority’s Chief Executive, said:

“This twinning agreement reflects the very heart of our Welsh identity and the core values of Eryri and Los Alerces. It is a celebration of the worldwide National Parks family—a union of diverse landscapes and cultures united by a shared commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, heritage, and community.

 

“We are excited to develop a new international connection that not only reflects our special qualities but also inspires a global vision for conservation and cultural exchange.”

Authority Members have discussed the proposal and agreed to accept in principle but the final decision regarding this proposal will be made at the Eryri National Park Authority meeting on 30 April 2025. If accepted the agreement will be signed at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
north wales podcast

Columns & Features:
North Wales
14 February 2025

A New Era for Start-ups in North Wales
North Wales
14 February 2025

Creating Space for Business to Thrive in the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone
North Wales
14 February 2025

North Wales Can Capitalise on its Strengths to Drive Growth
Wrexham University
13 February 2025

Building Partnerships and Skills for North Wales’ Future

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //