Eryri National Park Authority Welcomes Jonathan Cawley as CEO

The Eryri National Park Authority has announced the appointment of Jonathan Cawley as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He will take over from interim CEO Iwan Jones who led the Authority over a transition period.

The new CEO will lead the Authority in its mission to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage of Eryri National Park. He joined the Authority in September 2013 and has served as Director of Planning and Land Management for most of his tenure.

Jonathan Cawley said:

“I’m excited to oversee efforts to ensure the National Park remains a sustainable environment for both communities and visitors, while tackling the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and community engagement. It is an opportunity and a challenge I’m thoroughly looking forward to.”

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, Chair of the Eryri National Park Authority said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Cawley to the role of Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that he will provide the leadership and innovative thinking necessary to guide the Authority through the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

As CEO he will focus on strengthening partnerships with local stakeholders, implement park management plans, listen to our communities, enhance visitor experiences, and ensure the protection of Eryri’s iconic landscapes and biodiversity for future generations.

In addition, he will also lead on sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing the Authority’s carbon footprint and promote environmental resilience.