Eryri National Park Authority Postpones Decision On An Offer For Plas Tan y Bwlch

The Eryri National Park Authority has agreed to postpone the decision of an offer on historic Grade II* listed building Plas Tan y Bwlch to ensure further discussions with interested parties and potential partners and to consult the community.

It said the decision reflected the desire to fully explore all options for the future of the property while continuing discussions with interested community groups and potential buyers and to formalise public access to parts of the woodland and Llyn Mair.

An estimated £3 million is needed to bring the building up to modern standards, highlighting the extensive repairs required to maintain its Grade II* listed status. Plas Tan y Bwlch has been a significant financial cost on the Authority, with operating costs reaching approximately £250,000 per year. Over the last decade, the Authority's budget has faced severe cuts, and it said that despite various business models being implemented over the past 15 years, none has proven financially sustainable.

In order to find a sustainable future for Plas Tan y Bwlch, the Authority adopted a two-pronged approach: listing the property on the market to explore potential interest while simultaneously continuing discussions with a community group who have expressed a desire to preserve the building for public or community use.

At the Plas Board meeting in June, discussions included the future of Llyn Mair and the surrounding woodland, which are part of the Plas Tan y Bwlch estate. It said it understood the local communities’ concerns to the area regarding historic access and added that all factors were being carefully considered as discussions progress.

The Authority said that, due to the sensitive nature of legal and confidential discussions, public consultation had been limited. However, discussions with relevant public bodies have been ongoing for some time, and an additional drop-in session was agreed by Members to listen to further concerns by the local community with an open session to summarise at the end of the day.

Authority members have now decided to delay any decisions until November 2024 to allow for a further thorough examination of all available options, ensuring that the long-term future of Plas Tan y Bwlch remains at the forefront of any decision-making process and to formalise public access to parts of the woodland and Llyn Mair.

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, The Authority’s Chair, said:

“This is a significant decision for the Authority, we have listened to public and community concerns, and it is important that we take the time to consider the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch. We have agreed that every option will be evaluated and that we will engage with the community and work closely with potential buyers to make the right decision for this historic property.”

The Eryri National Park Authority will revisit the decision at the Authority meeting in November 2024.