Eryri Marks 75 Years Since the Designation of Wales’ Oldest National Park Authority

Eryri National Park Authority is marking a historic milestone this year as it celebrates 75 years since the designation of Wales' largest National Park.

The anniversary forms part of a significant year for the National Park movement, with the Peak District, the UK's first National Park, marking its 75th anniversary this July, followed by Eryri, Dartmoor and the Lake District later in the Autumn.

To recognise the occasion, the Peak District National Park Authority has commissioned a special 75th anniversary report exploring why National Parks were created, celebrating their achievements over the past three quarters of a century, and looking honestly at the challenges and opportunities facing protected landscapes in the years ahead.

The report will be launched at a special event hosted at Bakewell, bringing together representatives from across government, conservation, farming, communities and partner organisations to discuss the future role of National Parks in tackling some of society's biggest challenges, from nature recovery and climate change to access, wellbeing and sustainable communities.

Established in 1951, Eryri became Wales' first National Park. Today, it remains a landscape of international importance, home to vibrant communities, rich biodiversity, thousands of years of history and the highest percentage of Welsh speakers of any National Park. Following Eryri, Pembrokeshire Coast was designated as a National Park in 1952 and Bannau Brycheiniog in 1957.

To celebrate the anniversary, Eryri National Park Authority has developed a programme of events and partnerships throughout the year that celebrate the special qualities that make Eryri unique.

The Authority's poetry competitions will be open throughout the summer, continuing Eryri's strong literary tradition. Winners from the Under 11, Under 18 and Open categories will be awarded specially commissioned bardic chairs during a ceremony at Yr Ysgwrn on 21 October.

A major part of the celebrations will begin on Thursday, 16 July, with the official launch of ‘Eryri National Park: A Living Legacy' at Yr Ysgwrn. The bilingual publication celebrates the history, landscapes, communities and culture of Eryri through contributions from ten guest writers, accompanied by a collection of striking photography. It offers a unique perspective on the special qualities that make Eryri such an extraordinary place.

On the same day, the Authority will launch the Eryri Digital Passport, an interactive experience encouraging people to discover new places across the National Park. The passport will showcase 75 accessible locations across Eryri, helping residents and visitors explore areas they may not have discovered before.

The first 25 people to complete the Digital Passport challenge will receive a special prize, either a copy of Eryri National Park: A Living Legacy or a limited-edition Pen Wiwar collaboration t-shirt.

The partnership with local clothing brand Pen Wiwar forms another part of the celebrations, with a unique design created to reflect all of Eryri's special qualities. The Authority has also collaborated with Cwrw Nant on a special edition run of Cwrw'r Wyddfa, while Tirlais will produce a limited-edition cider using apples from Plas Tan y Bwlch.

The cultural celebrations will continue with Miri Medi Eryri, a festival held at Yr Ysgwrn bringing together live local music, guest speakers, children's activities, local producers and partner organisations to celebrate the communities and culture of Eryri.

Throughout the anniversary year, the Authority will also be raising money for Cancer Research Wales and Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospice.

A highlight of the fundraising efforts will take place on 16 October, when staff, Authority Members and volunteers take part in the Eryri 75 Relay Challenge. Two groups will set off from the north and south of the National Park, each travelling 75km before meeting at Plas Tan y Bwlch for an evening celebration.

Jonathan Cawley, Chief Executive of Eryri National Park Authority, said: