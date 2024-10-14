ERS Invests in Talent and Technology in Swansea Counter Fraud Team

The UK’s largest specialist motor insurer has announced plans to significantly strengthen its counter fraud team in its Swansea office by investing in both people and technology.

The move is designed to help ERS get ahead in the changing nature of claims and has two objectives: to identify and prevent more instances of fraud – leading to lower premiums for customers – and to create new fraud prevention career opportunities in Swansea.

In January, Tom Cummings joined the group as Head of Counter Fraud, taking charge of ERS’ strategy for tackling policy and claims fraud. Since his arrival, the counter fraud team has grown by 25%, with further expansion planned. ERS has also made significant investments in technology, including exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) might be used to detect fraud and to streamline operations.

The firm said investments were crucial as a rising level of fraud is one of the biggest drivers of high motor insurance premiums. Fraud is also becoming more complex, with the industry facing more cases involving “shallow fakes” (edited images to exaggerate damage) and “deep fakes” (AI generated images) designed to inflate repair costs.

Tom Cummings, Head of Counter Fraud, said:

“Fraud is changing rapidly because of technology. We need better strategies, better knowledge, and better tools to stay ahead. Using AI will play a part of that. Reducing fraud claims not only helps our business but also leads to fairer premiums for customers. “The investment also supports job growth in Swansea bringing a career in counter fraud to the region.”

ERS’s Swansea office, based in Crucible Park, employs nearly 500 professionals across various roles, including claims, underwriting, IT, governance, and compliance. Since expanding its Swansea presence in 2014, the company has become a major player in the financial sector in South Wales, offering high-skilled roles and career development opportunities.

Jodie Aucamp, Talent Resourcer at ERS, said:

“We’ve put a lot of effort into growing our Swansea office over the past few years because we’re committed to bringing in and nurturing local talent. We want to give people of all ages a chance to build exciting careers with us. Our latest investment in our counter fraud department is just another step in that direction.”

ERS is part of IQUW Group, one of the largest Managing Agencies at Lloyd’s of London, operating from Swansea, London, and Bermuda. The Group handles a diverse range of business from motor to property, energy and marine to reinsurance. Through this global network, ERS is committed to fostering talent and driving innovation in the industry.