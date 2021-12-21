Equinox Launches Welsh Learner Course Tailored to Comms Industry

The National Centre for Learning Welsh, in partnership with bilingual communications agency, Equinox, has launched a free online Welsh learner course designed specifically for those working in the communications industry.

Supporting the thriving communications industry here in Wales, it is hoped that the short course — entitled ‘Croeso: Y Byd Cyfathrebu’ (Welcome: The Communications Industry) and part of the National Centre’s popular ‘Work Welsh’ programme — will encourage non-Welsh speakers and existing Welsh speakers alike to use the language more frequently in the workplace.

As such, the course is endorsed by CIPR Cymru Wales (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) — giving its members the opportunity to gain 10 Continued Professional Development points upon completion of the five units.

It all comes as part of Equinox’s 25 Peth campaign — a commitment to delivering 25 things to benefit Wales’ local economies, environment, culture, people, and the wider communications industry during the agency’s 25th anniversary year.

Helen Wild, Managing Director at Equinox, said:

“As a proud bilingual communications agency with eight Welsh speakers and a number of Cymraeg-first clients, we are always striving to do more to celebrate and support the use of our national language. “From our partnership with Cardiff University’s School of Welsh to enrolling everyone at Equinox on Welsh learning or improvement courses — we are constantly challenging ourselves to do more to support Welsh Government’s aims of creating a million Welsh speakers by 2050 and hope this new course inspires others in our industry to start their learning journey.”

Each unit of the course is estimated to take between one to two hours to complete and can be revisited at any point to aid learning. Upon completion, users will receive a congratulatory pack containing relevant communications vocabulary for use in the workplace.

Dona Lewis, Deputy Chief Executive at the National Centre for Learning Welsh, who heads up the Centre’s ‘Work Welsh’ programme, said:

“Creating and promoting opportunities for everyone to enjoy learning and practising their Welsh is a key part of our work here at the Centre. “We’re therefore delighted to have partnered with Equinox for the creation of our 14th Online Short Course and we look forward to welcoming and supporting even more Welsh learners.”

The National Centre for Learning Welsh offers a range of Welsh courses, including online self-study, courses in virtual classrooms and blended learning programmes which combine self-study modules with tutor-led learning. In 2019-2020, there were 17,505 unique learners following the Centre’s courses.

To access the new course, ‘Croeso: Y Byd Cyfathrebu’, please visit: https://learnwelsh.cymru/work-welsh/work-welsh-courses/welcome-the-communications-industry/