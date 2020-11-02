ePropelled Receives Grant to Develop Motor for Electric Vehicles

ePropelled have been selected out of fifty entries and awarded one of twelve grants from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) competition, as part of a massive effort to develop green technologies in the United Kingdom.

ePropelled’s office in Cardiff, Wales will use this funding to hire skilled engineers that will develop their patent in Electronic Magnetic Gearing (EMG) in the e-mobility space and laborers to manufacture it.

CTO Nabeel Shirazee says,

“This project, called Smart Efficient Electric Machine Systems (SEEMS), aims to dramatically improve the range and efficiency of future electric vehicles. Our patented technology, EMG, already extends range of battery or reduces the battery size, reduces material cost, draws less current, therefore extending the life of the battery, motor, and motor controller.”

Head of Competitions and Projects from the Advanced Propulsion Centre, Zoe Hall said:

“The Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) competition has been a great success and we’re delighted to support these aspirational projects, which will help contribute to a thriving future in UK Industry. The whole process, along with the review of so many applications, has proved extremely beneficial in showcasing the continued demand for R&D support in this space.”

The outcome of the project will result in an EMG-enabled electric motor working in a Tata Motors Tiago concept vehicle. Cenex-LCV2021 attendees will be able to interact with the demonstrator through a ride and drive program