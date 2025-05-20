Environmental Management Specialist to Expand its Services Thanks to Funding Deal

Environmental management services specialist GEO Pollution Technologies (UK) is to create new jobs after securing a £350,000 funding deal with NatWest.

The Bridgend firm, which has been in business for more than 20 years, offers a range of services to different industries including flood protection, pollution control and contaminated land treatment as well as dealing with on-land oil spills.

Operating from Village Farm Industrial Estate in Pyle, Bridgend, the business also has a second premises in Exeter and thanks to the funding is soon to be opening a third in the Midlands, creating new positions in many areas of company operations.

Throughout its history, GEO Pollution Technologies has built up a prestigious roster of clients, including the National Grid, Southern Electric Power Distribution Plc (SSE), Celsa Steel Service and National Trust, as well as working with industry leaders in the UK aerospace, defence, and security sectors.

The business is also an accredited UK Spill emergency responder for land-based, freshwater and groundwater spills, plus contaminated soils, with specially trained staff on call 24 hours a day throughout the year.

The funding facility will enable the firm to drive business growth, including expanding its headcount, having already boosted its ranks in recent years, as turnover grows.

David Welsh, Finance Manager at GEO Pollution Technologies (UK), said:

“We’re thrilled to have secured this latest deal with NatWest, which will play a key role in the pursuit of our ambitious growth plans by helping to increase our headcount and serve more customers with the evolving environmental challenges they face. “NatWest has already proved it really understands our business, its ethos, and its ambitions and we’re keen to continue to develop that relationship and in doing so, make an even greater positive impact on the environment.”

Andrew Tummon, Business Development Manager at NatWest in Cardiff/South West, said: