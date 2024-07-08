Environmental Consultancy Celebrated for Mental Health Programme

A Cardiff environmental consultancy has been named SME Employer of the Year at the InsideOut Awards.

The annual awards – powered by the InsideOut LeaderBoard® charity and Wellbeing@Work Summits – recognises and celebrates excellence in promoting mental health, wellness, and overall wellbeing.

The accolade was awarded to Tyler Grange as the UK SME that the judging panel believed to have implemented the best mental health and wellbeing programme over the last 12 months, with a focus on recovery and preventative solutions.

As well as offering employees a four-day reduced hours work week, with no loss of benefits or pay, Tyler Grange also has in-house psychologists and all employees work with mentors and have access to BACP accredited counselling, which the firm pays for. The team also works with resilience consultants and mindfulness coaches, which builds everyone’s self-awareness, mental fitness, and empathy to better understand and support themselves and each other.

Jon Berry, managing director of Tyler Grange, said:

“We were up against some very tough competition in this award category, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be named as the winner. “It was brilliant to be amongst so many other innovative businesses and individuals who are committed to celebrating and championing mental health in our communities and workplaces. Human sustainability is both important and powerful, so it was encouraging to be amongst the company of those who are equally committed to creating cultures that enable people to enjoy a balanced life and achieve everything they want to achieve. “At Tyler Grange, we’re always looking at ways that we can further enhance our culture, within which people can feel safe in seeking help when they’re struggling. But also, where we’re educating, inspiring and giving permission and space to prioritise wellbeing, which is essential. It’s important to recognise that any of us can end up in that place where we’re struggling, so we’re doing everything we can to help prevent it. “We’ve always really considered the impact of work on the wellbeing of our Tribe, and how we can make it conducive to helping them thrive. In doing so, we’ve also been able to attract and retain the best talent through a shared vision and purpose. To have this recognised by being named as SME Employer of the Year at the InsideOut Awards underpins this.”

The InsideOut LeaderBoard is a charity that operates with a mission of ending the stigma of mental ill-health in the workplace, by creating a ripple effect of senior leaders who are willing to speak out about their own lived experience.