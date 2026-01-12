Entries Open for Wales Business Awards 2026

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has opened entries for the Wales Business Awards 2026.

The awards, organised by the Chamber, recognise outstanding organisations that are driving growth, creating opportunity and making a meaningful contribution to the Welsh economy.

The Chamber said the 2026 awards reflect the evolving priorities of Welsh business, with categories spanning inclusion, creativity, innovation, manufacturing and customer excellence. Alongside established awards, new categories have been introduced including ‘Inclusive Employer of the Year’, ‘Start Up Business of the Year’ and ‘Wales Creative Impact Award’.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne on 14 May at Holland House Hotel, Cardiff. One winner will also be crowned ‘Wales Business of the Year’, following in the footsteps of 2025 winner Concrete Canvas Ltd, a Pontyclun-based manufacturer, recognised for its ambitious growth plans and innovative engineering solutions.

Gus Williams, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards are about recognising the organisations that are shaping Wales’ economic future. Every year we are inspired by the quality, ambition and determination shown by businesses across Wales. “These awards provide an opportunity to showcase success, share best practice and celebrate the positive impact Welsh businesses are making locally, nationally and internationally.”

The awards are open to businesses of all sizes, sectors and stages, for Chamber members and non-members alike. Entries close on 27 February 2026. Further information and entry details are available at https://cw-seswm.com/events/wales-business-awards-2026/.