9 January 2026

Newport

Entries Open for the 2026 Newport Business Awards

The Leading Business Awards Celebrating Excellence in Newport - 6

Entries are now open for the Newport Business Awards 2026.

Set up to celebrate business excellence in Newport, the event aims to highlight innovation, growth and resilience across the city’s diverse business landscape. With 16 categories available, organisations can enter up to two awards, providing multiple opportunities to showcase success over the past year.

The awards organisers said that they come at a time when many businesses are setting priorities for 2026, with recognition increasingly seen as a way to strengthen reputation, build brand awareness and raise visibility among customers, partners and stakeholders.

Key Dates for the 2026 Awards:

  • Entry Deadline: Friday 30th January 2026
  • Awards Ceremony: Thursday 19th March 2026
  • Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport

The awards are led by headline sponsor Newport City Council. New sponsors Associated British Ports and UHY Hacker Young join Stills, Cleartech Live and Business News Wales.

Entries for the Newport Business Awards 2026 are now open at newportbusinessawards.com.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities contact: Newport@grapevineeventmanagement.co.uk

 



