Entries Open for Caru Ceredigion Awards 2025

The Caru Ceredigion Awards competition is back for 2025 with brand new categories.

The awards celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of businesses and community projects and individuals across the county.

This year, the Caru Ceredigion awards ceremony will be hosted at the Lloyd Thomas Centre, Lampeter Campus, University of Trinity Saint David on Thursday December 11 2025.

There will be 12 categories this year, ranging from innovation and inspiration to entrepreneurship and events or businesses that put Ceredigion on the map.

The highlight of the ceremony will be awarding the main Caru Ceredigion 2025 Award to the overall winner across the various categories.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Monday November 3 2025.

To be eligible for any category, communities and businesses must be operating or have a physical location in Ceredigion, with any relevant activities that form part of an application carried out between November 2024 1 and December 1 2025.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said:

“There are so many thriving businesses, active community groups, and first-class events taking place here in Ceredigion. This is the opportunity to celebrate and praise them. If you are responsible for one of these or know someone who deserves to win one of the Caru Ceredigion Awards, nominate them now. It promises to be a night to remember, and the status that comes with these awards give an extra boost and recognition to our county's remarkable businesses and organisations.”

The event is organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the banner of Caru Ceredigion. Caru Ceredigion is a community-driven campaign aimed at fostering a sense of pride in the county, whilst encouraging people to take part in activities that improve the environment, support local businesses and strengthen the community.

Cynnal y Cardi is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is working to help boost the local economy and tackle some of the challenges facing people and enterprises, focusing on developing opportunities to help the economy grow and prosper.