Entries Open as Wales Business Awards Returns for its 20th Year

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has opened entries for its highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2023.

The awards provide SME businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.

This year will be particularly special as the Wales Business Awards celebrates 20 years. Over the past two decades, hundreds of Welsh businesses have been honoured by the awards for their innovation, resilience and creativity.

The application process opens today and will close on 17 February, with finalists set to be announced at the end of March. Entrants can submit their nominations by completing an application form or submitting a video entry.

In addition to the ten award categories, which includes ‘Global Business of the Year’ and ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’, the Chamber will also be awarding ‘Wales Business of the Year’ at the glitzy award ceremony hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne at the ICC Wales on 18 May.

Paul Slevin, Executive Chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid:

“SMEs play a vital role in driving the Welsh economy forward. The Wales Business Awards are a fantastic chance for these hardworking and resilient businesses to highlight their achievements and gain the recognition they deserve. “The Wales Business Awards are always an important fixture in the Welsh business calendar, and even more so this year as we celebrate our 20th edition of the awards.”

Entries can now be submitted at https://cw-seswm.com/events/awards-2023-entry-form/