Entries Now Open for 2026 Carmarthenshire Business Awards

Entries for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2026 are now officially open.
The awards are created and organised by Grapevine Event Management. It said they “continue to grow in stature and are firmly established as a standout date in the local business calendar”.
The awards invite nominations from businesses from across a wide range of industries.
The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Friday 10 July 2026 at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. It will celebrate innovation, excellence and ambition, while offering finalists valuable exposure and the chance to connect with industry leaders.
Liz Brookes, Founder of the awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“The Carmarthenshire Business Awards are now entering their third year, and the response from the local business community has been incredible. We are passionate about creating an event that celebrates hardworking individuals and leading businesses, while bringing the wider business community together to recognise and celebrate success across the county.”
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans said:
“The Carmarthenshire Business Awards provides a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard-working people who choose to run their businesses within Carmarthenshire.
“I’m delighted that Carmarthenshire County Council is once again supporting this prestigious event, celebrating the contribution that businesses of all sizes make to our county.”
The Business Awards will feature a range of categories that cover businesses of all sizes in the county across a vast array of sectors. Entering the awards is free and businesses can enter up to two categories from the 16 available to enter.
These are:
- Creative and Digital Business of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year
- Green Business of the Year
- Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- International Business of the Year
- Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Micro Business of the Year
- Retail Business of the Year
- Rural Business of the Year
- SME of the Year
- Start-Up Business of the Year
- Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year
- Young Business Person of the Year
Entries are now open via the awards website www.carmsbusinessawards.com. The closing date for applications is 15th May 2026.
The judging panel who will interview the finalists consists of Sioned Jones from Swansea Building Society, Dyfig Richards founder of Bartypower, Angharad Lloyd Beynon, head of policy & skills from VTCT and award-winning jeweller Mari Thomas.
The awards are supported by a variety of organisations, including headline sponsor Castell Howell. Category sponsors include Carmarthenshire County Council, Dunbia, Gavin Griffiths Group, JCP Solicitors, LBS Merchants, Llanelli Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Natural UK, , Stori Cymru, Business News Wales and Stills.
There are still a few sponsorship opportunities available. For more information and sponsorship opportunities contact: CARMS@grapevineeventmanagement.co.uk