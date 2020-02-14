Entrepreneurs in Monmouthshire Urged to Take the Plunge in 2020

In 2020, Business Wales, the Welsh Government’s flagship business support service, will continue to deliver free ‘Taking the Plunge’ start-up workshops for people in Monmouthshire who are looking to start their own business.

The courses aim to support budding entrepreneurs in the county by providing an understanding of the main aspects of turning their business ideas or hobbies into viable businesses.

The workshops cover a variety of topics, including developing a business idea, sourcing finance, business planning, pricing and marketing, and will take place between 9.15am and 4pm on Wednesday, 19th February in Abergavenny’s Youth Centre on the Old Hereford Road.

Councillor Bob Greenland, Cabinet Member for Enterprise at Monmouthshire County Council said:

“One of the council’s priorities is to support business and job creation. We are so pleased that Business Wales are offering free workshops for Monmouthshire residents. I would urge anyone who has an idea to get in touch and attend a workshop. I hope 2020 is the year many people start their own journey of self – discovery.”

Melanie Phipps, Business Adviser at Business Wales, said:

“Our fully-funded start-up workshops provide a great starting point for all people who might have a business idea but don’t know how to turn it into a business, or those who need a bit more help and encouragement to take the plunge. “We know that, across the Business Wales service, the four-year survivability rate of start-ups is now 85%, compared to 41% for those who don’t access our support. So, if you live in Monmouthshire and are considering self-employment, please do come along.”

All Business Wales workshops are designed and delivered by experienced advisers and provide opportunities to ask questions and network with like-minded people. For more information on venues and to book places, email [email protected] or call 01656 868500.

Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, supports the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support.