Entrepreneurial Spirit and Talent Celebrated at University Event

“Setting up Translate-A-Bill has been an incredible journey so far. Our service truly is one-of-a-kind, and my ambition for the future is to be able to translate anything for a customer, accurately and swiftly. Ultimately, it’s about accessibility and helping remove barriers for both individuals and businesses,” he said.

“I’m now excited for our next steps as a business – and the support we’ve received from the university has been incredible. Thanks to some funding from the Entrepreneurship team, we are now in the process of building some new software for the platform to help make life even easier for our users.”