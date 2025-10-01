Entrepreneur Launches Holistic Wellness Business on Family Farm

A Chepstow farmer's wife has combined her love of the land with a passion for caring for others by launching a wellbeing business on the family farm.

Alongside supporting her husband, a third-generation farmer, on their 96-acre dairy farm in the heart of the Monmouthshire countryside, Stacey Charles offers reflexology and massage treatments in her peaceful cabin to help clients to ‘relax, rejuvenate and unwind’.

She also creates her own range of homemade holistic products, including soaps made with milk from the farm’s own rare-breed dairy Shorthorn cows, bath salts and aroma sticks, as well as offering gift boxes that are tailored to themes such as menopause support, stress relief and chronic pain, all created with natural ingredients.

Stacey’s aim is to provide a calming escape and sustainable, farm-inspired wellness to Monmouthshire and the surrounding counties.

Stacey, 52, who also works as a health and social care assessor, has drawn upon her own life experiences and a desire to help people balance their wellbeing to set up ‘Time To Reflex’ with a special interest in the benefits of oncology massage for patients living with or recovering from cancer and end-of-life-care.

She said:

“Having overcome personal challenges in my life, I’m passionate about helping others on their healing journey. “From working in care home settings to working with learners as an assessor, my various roles have helped me to gain an understanding of the needs of others and to be able to offer relief in time of need. “I wanted to create a safe, calming environment where clients can feel safe, relax, recharge and feel supported,” explains Stacey, who has qualifications in reflexology, massage and aromatherapy. “It’s not just about the treatments. My clients can sit outside in our relaxation area and take in the calming smells, sights and sounds of the countryside.”

The mother-of-three is passionate about offering natural products alongside complementary therapy.

“They are inspired by, and made, with ingredients sourced from the farm where possible,” she said. “It is important to me to know what ingredients are in the products I offer. “With a strong focus on the power of scent, I designed the range to provide comfort, promote relaxation as well as supporting emotions and wellbeing during some of life’s most challenging moments.”

Stacey said the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive and has been touched by the stories clients have shared.