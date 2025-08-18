Entrepreneur Launches Festival-Focused Airsoft Venture with Business Wales Support

Targeted start up support from Business Wales has enabled a North Wales entrepreneur to launch Within Range Airsoft, a mobile airsoft shooting experience designed for the UK’s festival and events circuit.

With over a decade of airsoft experience and a passion for the UK festival scene, Ben Strange spotted a unique opportunity. He founded Within Range Airsoft to fill a gap in the market for next-generation mobile airsoft installations suitable for festivals, corporate events, and private functions.

Ben approached Business Wales in September 2024 with a concept to bring interactive, skill-based airsoft target ranges to outdoor events.

“I kept seeing the same kind of experiences offered at each event I attended,” explained Ben “I thought, if people like axe throwing and shooting old fashion pellet guns at ducks, they’ll be blown away by airsoft.”

Event’s specialist, Hadi Brooks, a Business Adviser with Business Wales, became key to developing a targeted strategy to move from concept to market readiness, developing financial and marketing strategies, securing a Start Up Loan, and adopting a sustainability-focused growth model.

With Hadi’s guidance, Ben secured a loan of £20,000 via the Start Up Loans Company, part of the British Business Bank, as well as investing £10,000 into the business himself, which enabled him to purchase a van, military-grade netting, gazebos, and safety equipment, including goggles.

The result was Within Range Airsoft, a self-contained 3m x 9m enclosed airsoft range equipped with ‘AttackSense’ electronic targets. Under Ben’s guidance, players engage in competitive shooting games that test accuracy, reflexes, and speed, in a controlled, mess-free environment suitable for all ages from seven upwards.

“Turning my passion into a business was a big leap,” said Ben “everyone dreams of turning their hobby into a career. The reality is that it the process is daunting, and that hobby quickly becomes a lot of work. Hadi’s expert support made the whole process feel achievable. Her help allowed me to structure my ideas into a workable plan to get the idea off the ground. I love airsoft more than ever, and now my day job finds me attending festivals to share the fun with others.”

Customer demand will see Within Range Airsoft appearing at festivals across the country this summer. With the UK hosting over 190 festivals each year, Ben has his sights set on expansion. This could include establishing a permanent facility in North Wales and creating employment opportunities while continuing to serve the events market.

An outdoor enthusiast, Ben is committed to committed to Business Wales’ Green Growth Pledge, to help ensure environmentally responsible practices, including the use of biodegradable BBs and a bespoke catchment system to prevent environmental disruption.

“Ben came with a strong idea, a clear vision, and a real passion for building a business that offered something fresh and interesting to event organisers and visitors.” said Hadi Brooks, “He really committed to learning, took full advantage of the resources available, and worked hard to build a business with both commercial and environmental integrity. When you see Within Range Airsoft at the next festival you attend, give it a try. You’ll likely find that Ben is probably having just as much fun as you.”

Business Wales is funded by Welsh Government. For more information and support to help your business discover opportunities, and to speak to a specialist advisor, contact Business Wales. Visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or call 03000 6 03000. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau’n Gymraeg – we welcome calls in Welsh.