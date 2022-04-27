Enjoy a Summer of Festivals at Milford Waterfront

Visitors can enjoy a variety of festivals at Milford Waterfront this summer.

The fun kicks off with the brand-new Festival of Fire. A collaborative project with Milford Waterfront, Tŷ Milford Waterfront and Street Food Warehouse, the Festival of Fire promises visitors family-friendly street food from 11:30am-10:30pm over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the May Bank Holiday weekend. Entry is free throughout the day, and from 6:30pm – 10:30pm each evening, guests can enjoy the Fire Spectacular (£5 for adults and £3 for children) and will be able to purchase food and drinks from the fiery line up of traders, and live fire performances. Booking for day or evening entry is essential.

On Saturday 14th May, Milford Haven Round Table will be bringing the Big Beer Festival back to Milford Waterfront from 12:00pm-11:00pm. The event, which raises funds to support charitable causes and community events, will include a wide selection of beers and ciders, a prosecco and Pimms bar, street food traders and the headline act, Sorted Ska Band.

And from 5th-7th August Street Food Warehouse will be back for the first time since 2019, with the annual Milford Haven Street Food Festival, with a variety of traders offering authentic street food.

Natalie Hunt, Activity and Events Co-Ordinator for the Port of Milford Haven commented:

I cannot express how happy we are to have a busy line up of events at Milford Waterfront this summer, after a challenging two years. We were able to do a couple of our annual events last year, and I am so excited to be offering a whole summer full of them this year.

More information can be found on the What’s On page on the Milford Waterfront website.