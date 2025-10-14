inno tech logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Welsh Water leaderboard save
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
CS Connected Button Advert_white logo
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Button Ad_Cyber Wales
Button Ad_BIFpng
button Ad_Poet Systems
Route 3 - Sidebar Button
14 October 2025
Innovation / Tech

Engineering Services Firm Expands into New Swansea Headquarters

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A Swansea-based commercial catering equipment and refrigeration specialist has moved into a new 5,000 sq ft. premises.

Established in 2022 by ex-Royal Navy Weapons Engineer Alistair Green, WAM Engineering Services has grown from a one-man operation working from a spare room into a thriving business with eight staff members and five vans on the road.

The move into the new site at Tower Court on The Enterprise Park, Swansea, comes after a period of significant expansion driven by increasing demand for the company’s services across Wales, the South West, and the wider UK.

The company has also recently diversified its offering, launching a portable trailer fridge and freezer rental service that has proved extremely popular during the summer months.

In its first year of trading, WAM recorded a turnover of £54,000. Today, the business is approaching £750,000.

Recent partnerships include Murco fuel stations across South Wales, Domino’s Pizza sites, and Valiant pubs, alongside a growing list of independent hospitality venues.

Founder Alistair Green said:

“From starting WAM in my spare room to now operating out of a 5,000 sq ft. headquarters, the journey has been incredible. The growth we’ve experienced is thanks to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We’re proud to have built a reputation for reliability and expertise, and the new premises give us the space to continue that growth.

 

“We’ve doubled our workforce in the last two years, increased our fleet, and introduced a new service that is already proving a success. The move to The Enterprise Park means we can better support our customers across Wales and beyond, while creating further opportunities for expansion.”

The new Swansea headquarters provides space for workshops, offices, a demo kitchen and future recruitment.

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_TECH

Columns & Features:
Growing Mid Wales
10 October 2025

Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation
Innovation / Tech
10 October 2025

Is AI Making Us Less Smart?
POET Systems
26 September 2025

Why People, Not Just Data, Hold the Key to Productivity

More Innovation/Tech Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //