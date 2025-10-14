Engineering Services Firm Expands into New Swansea Headquarters

A Swansea-based commercial catering equipment and refrigeration specialist has moved into a new 5,000 sq ft. premises.

Established in 2022 by ex-Royal Navy Weapons Engineer Alistair Green, WAM Engineering Services has grown from a one-man operation working from a spare room into a thriving business with eight staff members and five vans on the road.

The move into the new site at Tower Court on The Enterprise Park, Swansea, comes after a period of significant expansion driven by increasing demand for the company’s services across Wales, the South West, and the wider UK.

The company has also recently diversified its offering, launching a portable trailer fridge and freezer rental service that has proved extremely popular during the summer months.

In its first year of trading, WAM recorded a turnover of £54,000. Today, the business is approaching £750,000.

Recent partnerships include Murco fuel stations across South Wales, Domino’s Pizza sites, and Valiant pubs, alongside a growing list of independent hospitality venues.

Founder Alistair Green said:

“From starting WAM in my spare room to now operating out of a 5,000 sq ft. headquarters, the journey has been incredible. The growth we’ve experienced is thanks to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We’re proud to have built a reputation for reliability and expertise, and the new premises give us the space to continue that growth. “We’ve doubled our workforce in the last two years, increased our fleet, and introduced a new service that is already proving a success. The move to The Enterprise Park means we can better support our customers across Wales and beyond, while creating further opportunities for expansion.”

The new Swansea headquarters provides space for workshops, offices, a demo kitchen and future recruitment.