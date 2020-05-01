Engineering Company with Offices in Pontypool Supports NHS During Pandemic

An engineering company that provides vital services to NHS hospitals throughout the South West and Wales is using funding support from NatWest so it can continue helping frontline medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotamec, which is headquartered in Cheddar and has offices in Exeter, Pontypool and Redditch, is a specialist engineering firm that supports multiple sectors with the provision and repair of electrical and mechanical infrastructures and facilities.

These include important heating and pump systems used in hospital theatres and patient wards, which are under increased pressure because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The business, which employs 65 members of staff, also provides services to key food manufacturers across the region, which supply products to major supermarkets.

Launched in 2000 by Managing Director Simon Brooks, the business has been supported by NatWest which has provided funding through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Funding Scheme to help Rotamec maintain its important 24/7 on-call service, which hundreds of customers are dependent on.

Simon said:

“The pandemic is forcing lots of businesses to temporarily suspend their operations, but that wasn’t an option for us. Too many key frontline services involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic rely upon our support to ensure the facilities they use are reliant and operational. “We therefore needed to maintain our engineering workforce and worked with NatWest to access the funding we needed to continue working at capacity. NatWest were great in working quickly to support us and providing the capital we needed, and we’re therefore continuing to help provide important services to frontline organisations like the NHS whose work is so important right now.”

Paul Grantham, Senior Relationship Manager, NatWest said: