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19 June 2026
Economy / Infrastructure

Engagement Events Seek Views on Future of Electricity Network in South and West Wales

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Customers, businesses and community groups across South and West Wales are being invited to help shape the future of the local electricity network, as National Grid Electricity Distribution launches the next phase of its engagement programme.

The upcoming sessions will focus on how feedback from earlier conversations is already shaping plans for the next electricity distribution price control period, known as ED3, which will run from 2028 to 2033.

They will also give people the opportunity to test and influence the direction of National Grid Electricity Distribution’s plans.

Sarah Jeffery, Head of Engagement & Insights at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“The decisions we take now will shape the future of energy across South and West Wales for decades, and it’s important that people continue to have a say as our plans develop.

 

“We’ve listened carefully to the feedback so far, and these sessions are about showing how it’s shaping our plans – sharing what we’ve heard, updating on key developments, seeking further input and making sure we're getting it right for customers and communities.”

At the events, participants will be asked for their views on how the network can support different communities, enable connections for homes and businesses, make greater use of flexible energy solutions, and deliver value for customers.

Event details

Events will be held in Cardiff and online, alongside sessions across National Grid Electricity Distribution’s wider licence areas:

Customers, businesses and organisations can register using the links above, with full details provided after sign-up.

Feedback from these sessions will directly inform National Grid Electricity Distribution’s proposals to the energy regulator for the next investment period, ahead of decisions on future funding and priorities.



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