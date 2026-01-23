Energybuild Ltd Achieves £1.2m Annual Benefit through Fully Funded Training

A partnership between Gower College Swansea and Energybuild Ltd has delivered operational and financial results thanks to Business Improvement Techniques (BIT) qualifications.

BIT qualifications are designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to identify and implement process improvements through the study of lean concepts such as Kaizen and continuous improvement, approaches which encourage staff to make small, incremental changes that collectively deliver significant, long-term benefits for an organisation.

As part of the qualifications, Energybuild staff were tasked with using lean principles to improve the efficiency of a district equipment move-up, and roof and side bolting process. By analysing existing workflows, identifying waste and introducing practical improvements, the team achieved a process that is quicker, more efficient and cost effective.

Brian Thomas, Training, Mines Rescue and HR Manager at Energybuild Limited, said:

“We initially enrolled our staff on a three day Introduction to Lean course, which was a real success thanks to Joe Coates’ exceptional delivery. It quickly became clear that Lean could significantly improve our processes. “During the programme we focused on two key areas: the district move-up process and the roof and side bolting process, splitting into teams to tackle each challenge. The results showed that Lean is already benefitting the company and will continue to support our progress. We plan to run another cohort in 2026 and hope to involve our engineering departments.”

The improvements made a measurable difference. Previously, completing a “move up” required two shifts, and by streamlining the process, learners successfully reduced this to one shift which saved the organisation an estimated £3,559.60 for every hour gained. Across a typical nine-hour shift, this represents a saving of around £32,036 per move up.

When adjusted for weekends and fixed costs, the more conservative estimate stands at £20,000 per move up, and with the move ups taking place approximately every two and a half weeks, this improvement could generate annual savings of around £416,000.

In addition to cost savings, the increased efficiency has enabled greater production potential. With an average selling price of £259 per tonne of coal and an average yield of 47%, each metre cut produces around 21.15 tonnes of clean coal. For a standard seven-metre cut, this equals 148.05 tonnes, generating £38,344.95 in revenue.

If an additional cutting shift is achieved each time a move up is completed, this would result in an annual increase in revenue of approximately £797,574.96. Combining these figures, Energybuild could see a total annual financial benefit of around £1.21 million, a powerful demonstration of how continuous improvement directly contributes to business success.

Paul Rogers, Head of Employer Engagement at Gower College Swansea, added:

“It’s great to see a local company not only continuing to provide good jobs to the community but also diversifying into new markets to secure the livelihoods of future generations. “To ensure they are able to grow and develop as a business, Energybuild are investing in their people and developing their own future leaders and managers by supporting training opportunities for employees, including apprenticeships and other professional courses. The organisation has worked with Gower College Swansea for 22 years, and long may that continue.”

To find out more about the Business Improvement Techniques programmes or the range of employer support available at Gower College Swansea, contact training@gcs.ac.uk or 01792 284400.