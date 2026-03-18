Energy Sector Body Leads Calls to Secure Britain with Homegrown Energy

Leaders from the energy industry, academia and civic society are urging the UK Government to strengthen national resilience by prioritising homegrown energy.

They join manufacturers, renewables developers, offshore operators and civic groups in calling for a “pragmatic approach” to building out renewable energy while maintaining homegrown oil and gas.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said that current projections show by 2030 the UK will rely on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from places like Qatar and the US for more than a quarter of its gas and for almost half by 2035 – up from around 14% last year. LNG cargoes are traded globally and are four times more carbon intensive than homegrown gas. They can be diverted away from the UK during periods of high international demand, increasing the risk of price spikes and supply shortages.

The UK is transitioning towards greater use of renewables and has the world’s second biggest offshore wind capacity after China. But the nation also has a critical demand for oil and gas, which provide three quarters of the UK's total energy and underpin critical industrial manufacturing and the electricity grid, OEUK said. The question facing policymakers is not whether the nation will continue to use oil and gas, but where it will come from and what this means for future security, jobs, emissions and the economy, it added.

The organisation said that industry is asking for reform of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) or “windfall tax”, with early introduction of the government’s Oil and Gas Price Mechanism (OGPM) to stimulate investment in the UK’s domestic oil and gas production, which would boost energy security, secure jobs and unlock up to £50bn of private investment and £15bn in tax receipts over the next decade.

David Whitehouse, Offshore Energies UK’s CEO, said: