Energy Positive Bay Technology Centre Wins Constructing Excellence Award

Based on the Baglan Energy Park, one of the premier business and industrial locations in Wales, the centre’s innovative design and use of materials provides a sustainable building which is energy positive.

Morgan Sindall was the council’s main contractor on the project, working with the IBI Group (architecture), Hydrock (engineering design work) and The Urbanists (landscape architectural services).

The building was part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Welsh Government and UK Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The centre, currently being marketed with interest strong, has a focus on innovation from a range of industry sectors including energy, digital, life sciences and similar innovative business activities.

A total of 15 winners were announced at the CEW Awards 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rupert Moon, at the Celtic Manor, Newport, on Friday, June 17th. Other winning projects included the new Merthyr Tydfil Bus Interchange and the Cardiff University Centre for Student Life.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Wellbeing, Cllr Jeremy Hurley, said:

“We are delighted our new energy positive building has been recognised nationally and our thanks go to the contractors involved. “At Neath Port Talbot Council we recognise that tackling climate change is urgent and the building is strongly linked to our DARE (Decarbonisation and Renewable Energy) strategy.”

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, added: