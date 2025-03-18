‘Energy Park’ to Provide 8% of Welsh Water’s Energy Needs

A new solar project at Welsh Water’s Five Fords wastewater treatment works in Wrexham will see a five-fold increase in solar energy powering the site.

An additional 40,000 solar panels will be placed close to the treatment works, in addition to the 10,000 already on site, complementing existing biomethane production and Combined Heat and Power engines.

Together this will equate to around 8% of Welsh Water’s annual electricity and gas use – or enough energy to power around 4,500 homes.

Welsh Water will collaborate with Innova Renewables on the project, the renewable energy company developing the site. Innova already has an extensive portfolio of solar assets across England and Wales.

Energy self-sufficiency is a big part of Welsh Water’s target to reach net zero by 2040, it said. The company is also looking to cut the amount that it spends on power to ensure value for money for bill payers.

The Five Fords site processes the wastewater of around 180,000 customers from across North Wales. Over the past few years Welsh Water has invested £36 million to turn it into a model green energy site.

Welsh Water said that Five Fords was the “most diverse renewable energy site in the sector”, using multiple innovative energy technologies including “poo power” – renewable gas fuel created from sewage sludge through utilising bacteria to produce methane from digesting the sewage in large, warm, tanks without oxygen. This allows the bacteria to thrive and maximise energy production – a process called anaerobic digestion.

Andrew Dixon, Head of Energy Efficiency at Welsh Water, said: