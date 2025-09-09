Energy Industry Leaders Demand ‘Urgent Fiscal Reform’

Offshore Energies UK, the sector’s trade body, is urging policymakers to reform the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) to back British firms and jobs.

The call comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Energy confirms it has ceased all investment in Britain.

The call for immediate action comes as OEUK’s Economic Report 2025 highlights the UK is now importing over 40 per cent of its energy, and as Apache, Chevron and leading firms also withdraw investment from the UK and focus on investing in jobs and projects in other countries.

David Whitehouse, CEO of Offshore Energies UK, said:

“There is no time to lose – jobs are being lost today. The offer from industry is clear – reform this tax now to protect UK jobs, investment and the economy. The North Sea has been the powerhouse of the UK’s industrial success and prosperity and with the right fiscal and economic policies it can be the platform for an era of economic success. “Politicians have the power and the responsibility to make this happen. OEUK’s recent report showed the profoundly negative impact of the current Energy Profits Levy on the UK economy and our sector. It will struggle to make 40 per cent of the tax revenues originally projected as it’s choking investment, but if changes are put in place by 2026 and announced in this budget this sector could contribute an additional £137 billion to the value of the economy by 2050. “As many as 1,000 UK oil and gas jobs a month are being lost— this would be unacceptable in any other sector. This trend is set to continue until at least 2030. At the same time we are seeing record-breaking energy imports, which are more carbon intensive and subtract jobs and value from the economy. Our message is simple – act now and work with industry to safeguard jobs and unlock the growth the whole economy needs. “What happens to the North Sea does not stay in the North Sea. It ripples across sectors through Aberdeen, Grangemouth, Humberside, Teesside, Tyneside, East Anglia, the Northwest. It undermines our manufacture of fuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals. We risk an industrial contagion.”

OEUK says its proposed reforms to the EPL would: