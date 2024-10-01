Energy Firm Invests in Immersive Training Centre

A consumer energy efficiency company has opened an immersive training facility, paving the way for thousands of recruits to learn the skills needed in the energy trade.

Swansea-based Consumer Energy Solutions (CES) supports customers in reducing their carbon footprint and reducing their energy bills and has already improved the energy efficiency of over 8,000 homes across the UK.

The new insulation department training facility has been purpose-built to allow for comprehensive training in various insulation techniques and complements CES’s heating systems training facility in Cardiff which it acquired last year.

The Treorchy training facility, on the Abergorki Industrial Estate, encompasses a 5,000 ft2 main area, 7,500 ft2 first floor storage plus three classrooms. The facility is also used to train CES installers on the rules, regulations, and techniques involved in installing ventilation equipment, which is necessary before any insulation work begins.

Ben Strinati, Insulation Director at Consumer Energy Solutions, said:

“Due to the way the business was growing and the need to recruit more and more insulation teams, combined with a lack of suitable training infrastructure present in the industry, we took the initiative to construct our own custom-built facility and invested £500,000 in the Treorchy site. We take great pride in our advanced training facilities which have been purposefully designed to educate both new recruits and experienced team members in the CES way. Being able to train individuals in all the necessary trades, means we can execute an installation from start to finish, making it a quick and smooth experience for our customers.”

CES has its headquarters in Swansea with permanent bases in south Wales, north Wales, west Wales and Exeter. It currently operates 42 teams of insulation installers, each of which includes carpenters, dry-liners, plasterers and multi-skilled installers, alongside eight dedicated loft insulation teams. The company is committed to providing comprehensive training for all staff and arranges regular manufacturer training programmes and seminars to ensure installers are up to date with frequent regulation reviews and advancement in technology. Basic training starts with an NVQ qualification in construction and building treatments with further learning based on the energy efficiency measure and the method of installation. Additionally, all operatives receive annual training in the latest health and safety regulation, promoting a safe installation for themselves and customers.

The Treorchy facility is part of CES’s expansion plans which include recruiting 15 insulation teams every month.

Ben continued: