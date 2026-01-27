Energy-Efficient Homes Completed at Former School Site

A former school site in Penygraig is set to begin a new chapter, as 27 warm, energy-efficient and affordable homes prepare to welcome tenants later this month.
Trivallis has officially received handover of the development at the former Penygraig Junior School, which closed in 2018. Now known as Clos Yr Ysgol, the site has been transformed to provide affordable housing for the local community.
The homes have been built by Cartrefi, working in partnership with Trivallis.
The scheme has been delivered with support from Social Housing Grant funding from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and the Welsh Government.
The development is also Trivallis’ first off-gas general needs scheme, supporting lower-carbon living while ensuring homes remain comfortable and affordable to run.
Homes at Clos Yr Ysgol will be allocated in line with local housing need and eligibility, with tenants offered homes that match their personal circumstances. The mix of homes on the site has been designed to support a range of households, including individuals, families and people who may need adapted accommodation. This helps ensure homes are fit for purpose and supports stable, long-term tenancies within the community.
Alongside delivering new homes, the development has also contributed to wider community investment in Penygraig.
Through community benefit funding linked to the construction of new homes, £15,000 has been made available for local people to decide how funding is spent in their area through the Penygraig Decides initiative. The project gives residents the chance to put forward ideas, hear local pitches and vote on projects that matter most to their community.
Sarah Davies Development Manager at Trivallis said:
“Clos Yr Ysgol is a great example of how partnership working can help meet local housing need. These warm, energy-efficient and affordable homes give a former school site a new purpose, while providing high-quality homes for tenants in Penygraig.”
Councillor Mark Norris, Cabinet Member for Regeneration & Housing at Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, added:
“It’s brilliant to see Clos Yr Ysgol completed. What a great start to 2026 for the residents who are about to move into these modern, energy-efficient homes.
“This project has helped to regenerate a well-known and well-loved landmark in Penygraig and provides a great mixture of homes for people set in the heart of the community, meaning residents are better connected to their local high street, local services, and public transport to get them where they need to go.
“Schemes such as this are an important part of our commitment to our residents in Rhondda Cynon Taf to provide quality and affordable housing, which we are able to support through the Social Housing Grant.
“It is no secret that the UK is in the grips of a housing crisis, with Rhondda Cynon Taf facing similar issues to the rest of the country. Access to quality and affordable housing for residents is a priority for us, and we will continue to provide funding to support the development of much needed homes.
“We are pleased to support Trivallis alongside Welsh Government in this very successful project, and everyone at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council wishes the new residents all the best for the future.”