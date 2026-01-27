Energy-Efficient Homes Completed at Former School Site

A former school site in Penygraig is set to begin a new chapter, as 27 warm, energy-efficient and affordable homes prepare to welcome tenants later this month.

Trivallis has officially received handover of the development at the former Penygraig Junior School, which closed in 2018. Now known as Clos Yr Ysgol, the site has been transformed to provide affordable housing for the local community.

The homes have been built by Cartrefi, working in partnership with Trivallis.

The scheme has been delivered with support from Social Housing Grant funding from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and the Welsh Government.

The development is also Trivallis’ first off-gas general needs scheme, supporting lower-carbon living while ensuring homes remain comfortable and affordable to run.

Homes at Clos Yr Ysgol will be allocated in line with local housing need and eligibility, with tenants offered homes that match their personal circumstances. The mix of homes on the site has been designed to support a range of households, including individuals, families and people who may need adapted accommodation. This helps ensure homes are fit for purpose and supports stable, long-term tenancies within the community.

Alongside delivering new homes, the development has also contributed to wider community investment in Penygraig.

Through community benefit funding linked to the construction of new homes, £15,000 has been made available for local people to decide how funding is spent in their area through the Penygraig Decides initiative. The project gives residents the chance to put forward ideas, hear local pitches and vote on projects that matter most to their community.

Sarah Davies Development Manager at Trivallis said:

“Clos Yr Ysgol is a great example of how partnership working can help meet local housing need. These warm, energy-efficient and affordable homes give a former school site a new purpose, while providing high-quality homes for tenants in Penygraig.”

Councillor Mark Norris, Cabinet Member for Regeneration & Housing at Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, added: