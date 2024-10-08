Energy Efficiency Firm Set to Create 2,000 Jobs and Boost Green Skills Training

Cardiff-based home energy efficiency business City Energy Network (CEN) is set to recruit at least 2,000 new workers over the next three years to meet rapidly growing demand for its services.

CEN, which has operations across the UK, currently employs more than 1,200 people. Its services include insulation, heat pump, solar panel, battery storage, EV charging, and smart meter installation.

The company is gearing up for a major expansion as Britain steps up efforts to make homes warmer and greener, with the UK Government preparing to launch a major new Warm Homes Plan to improve home energy efficiency in five million homes across the UK.

CEN says there is a shortage of skilled workers who can turn the Government’s plan into reality. Britain has some of the least energy-efficient homes in Europe, it says, meaning many families pay more than they need for energy.

CEN’s planned recruitment drive will include hiring 270 apprentices and training more 3,000 learners a year via its training centre in Cardiff.

Paul Screen, CEO of CEN, said: