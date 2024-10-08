Energy Efficiency Firm Set to Create 2,000 Jobs and Boost Green Skills Training

Cardiff-based home energy efficiency business City Energy Network (CEN) is set to recruit at least 2,000 new workers over the next three years to meet rapidly growing demand for its services.
CEN, which has operations across the UK, currently employs more than 1,200 people. Its services include insulation, heat pump, solar panel, battery storage, EV charging, and smart meter installation.
The company is gearing up for a major expansion as Britain steps up efforts to make homes warmer and greener, with the UK Government preparing to launch a major new Warm Homes Plan to improve home energy efficiency in five million homes across the UK.
CEN says there is a shortage of skilled workers who can turn the Government’s plan into reality. Britain has some of the least energy-efficient homes in Europe, it says, meaning many families pay more than they need for energy.
CEN’s planned recruitment drive will include hiring 270 apprentices and training more 3,000 learners a year via its training centre in Cardiff.
Paul Screen, CEO of CEN, said:
‘‘Rising energy prices mean it is more important than ever that Britain’s homes get warmer and greener. City Energy Network is already leading the charge, and we expect demand for our services to continue to increase substantially in the coming years.
‘‘We’re a fast-growing business, and we are looking forward to recruiting and training thousands of new colleagues who have the skills to save households hundreds of pounds in energy costs a year, while making Britain greener. There are massive benefits to Britain from making homes warmer and greener. Growing the skilled workforce to deliver those benefits should be a national priority.
“City Energy Network is very proud to be a nationwide business. And we’re very proud to be headquartered in Wales, where we’ll be training many of the workers Britain needs to make our homes warmer and greener.
“Making homes warmer and greener is a triple win: families save money on energy bills, Britain emits less carbon and depends less on fossil fuels, and thousands of people get well-paid skilled jobs.’’