Employers, Unleash Your Apprentices’ Potential: Register for Skills Competition Wales 2024!

As the leading advocate for skill development and career advancement, Inspiring Skills Wales is thrilled to announce the launch of registrations for Skills

Competition Wales, a golden opportunity for students and apprentices across the nation to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and propel their careers to new heights.

Skills Competition Wales is a prestigious platform that celebrates the exceptional skills and craftsmanship of apprentices from various industries.

These competitions not only provide a stage for participants to demonstrate their abilities but also offer a unique chance to network with industry leaders, employers, and fellow apprentices.

The categories to compete in at Skills Competition Wales spread across four sectors: Engineering and Technology, Construction, and Infrastructure, Digital, Business and Creative and, Health, Hospitality and Lifestyle.

Why should employers consider enrolling apprentices?

1. Showcasing and developing talent: Skills Competition Wales allows apprentices to exhibit their abilities in front of a renowned panel of judges and learn from experts in their field.

2. Gain recognition: Being a part of this competition enhances the professional profile of the individuals and organisations they represent.

3. Networking possibilities: The competition provides apprentices with the opportunity to network with industry experts, companies, and like-minded individuals, which can lead to exciting opportunities.

Zara Morgan, a previous Skills Competition Wales competitor said:

“I started competing in 2018 when my tutors in college introduced and encouraged me to enter the Welsh Skills Competition, and it was the best decision I made. My biggest challenge has always been my lack of self-confidence and belief in myself. Competing for the past two years has developed my confidence to reach my personal goals. My advice would be just to go for it! So, if you are like me, then Skills Competition Wales is the right place for you. Competing has not only helped me grow as a beauty therapist but also as a person; it has given me the experience and knowledge I needed to take the step and open my own business.”

How to participate:

Participating in Skills Competition Wales is easy! Simply visit https://inspiringskills.gov.wales/skills-competition-wales to register and find more information about the competition categories, rules, and deadlines.

The competition is open to apprentices from all sectors, so whether you're in construction, IT, hospitality, or any other field, this is your chance to shine.

Key dates:

– Registration Opens: 23rd November

– Deadline for Registration: 4th December

– Competition Dates: Between 15 January to 5 February a full list of host venues and dates are available at https://inspiringskills.gov.wales/competitions/2023-2024-delivery-timeline

To speak to Inspiring Skills Wales about Skills Competition Wales: call on 07385 419 213 or 07385 419 207 or email at [email protected].