Employers Honoured with Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award

Twelve employers in Wales are among 202 who have been awarded the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award 2025 for their outstanding support towards the Armed Forces community.

Representing the highest badge of honour, the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award is awarded to those that employ and support those who serve in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The employers are:

Basel Cottage Holidays

Carmarthenshire County Council

Ceredigion County Council

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Edwin C. Farrall (Transport) Ltd

Gatewen Training Services Limited

Rydal Penrhos School

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service

SudoCyber Limited

The Mentor Ring Limited

West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce

Wurkplace Limited

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, said:

“Employers are crucial partners in protecting our security and boosting the economy. By backing veterans, Reservists, military families, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and the Cadet movement, these organisations build resilient communities and the innovation Defence needs. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding commitment.”

Organisations must reapply after five years in order to retain their Gold Award status.

To win an award from the Ministry of Defence, organisations must show that they provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, reserves, Cadet Force adult volunteers and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Gold status is also awarded to those who implement HR policies that accommodate the needs of the Armed Forces Community, while continuously promoting this advocacy within their own networks and industry.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.