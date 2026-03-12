Employers ‘Failing to Support Neurodiversity at Work’

More than a third of workers (35%) think that their employer is ineffective at training managers to support neurodiversity at work, according to a new Acas survey.

The survey, carried out by YouGov, of 1,000 employees across Great Britain found that just 32% think their organisation effectively trains managers to make reasonable adjustments for neurodivergent colleagues.

By contrast, 35% said their employer was ineffective, with 18% of those describing their employer as “very ineffective.” Almost one-third (32%) of respondents said they didn’t know how effective their employer was at supporting neurodivergent staff, pointing to a potential lack of understanding of neurodiversity at work.

Julie Dennis, Acas Head of Inclusive Workplace Strategy and Policy, said:

“These stats show a potentially worrying lack of knowledge when it comes to supporting neurodivergent colleagues, and how to put support at the centre of workplace policies and training. “Supporting neurodivergent staff can be simple and cost-effective, and it should be integral to any business. When everyone is given the chance to thrive, every business can too. “Acas has advice and training for employers on how to raise awareness, be inclusive, sensitive, and stay within the law when managing neurodiversity at work.”

Neurodiversity describes the natural differences in how people's brains behave and process information. Well-known types of neurodivergence include neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

A lot of neurodivergent people do not see themselves as disabled but will often be considered as having a disability under the Equality Act.

The Equality Act gives disabled employees protection against discrimination and the right to reasonable adjustments at work. A reasonable adjustment is a change that an employer makes to remove or reduce a disadvantage related to someone's disability.

According to Acas figures, around 15-20% of adults experience and process the world differently. Acas advice is that employers should make their organisation more inclusive, so that staff feel comfortable sharing and talking about neurodiversity.

Acas has some top tips for employers:

Support line managers: Give managers the skills and confidence to recognise needs, agree adjustments and help people perform at their best.

Give managers the skills and confidence to recognise needs, agree adjustments and help people perform at their best. Build real knowledge: Provide practical training so everyone understands how to support neurodivergent colleagues.

Provide practical training so everyone understands how to support neurodivergent colleagues. Co‑create guidance: Work with neurodivergent staff to design policies, guidance and training that reflect real experiences and needs.

Acas has training in the year ahead on neurodiversity and advice too.