Employers Can Help Stop a Generation Falling Through the Gaps

One million young people in the UK are currently not in employment, education or training, and the true figure is likely higher. Reports such as the Alan Milburn Review shine an important light on this challenge and on the opportunities we must consider to change it.

For 11 years, WeMindTheGap has supported young people aged 11 to 25 who have fallen through the gaps in life. Many live with adverse childhood experiences, isolation, or simply lack the connections others take for granted. Through programmes built on care, purpose and structure, 70 per cent of our participants move successfully into work, education, training or volunteering.

Our aim is simple: to help young people build independent lives and a sense of belonging. But we cannot do this alone.

The Milburn Review also highlights a growing group of young people leaving university or completing apprenticeships who are struggling to find entry-level roles. Many are becoming disconnected from the labour market and are unsure of their future. Employers tell us the same. Recruiting and retaining young people is not always straightforward, but when it works, it is transformative for both the young person and the organisation.

Over the last three years, we have spoken to more than 150 employers about their experiences. Their honesty has been invaluable. They want to support young people, but they face real barriers such as transport challenges, limited work experience opportunities, and rising levels of social anxiety among applicants. These barriers are real, but they are not insurmountable.

Young people consistently tell us about three barriers that make entering the workplace harder than it should be: lack of public transport links, lack of work experience and low confidence.

Many cannot reach workplaces because they do not own a car, and public transport is unreliable or expensive. Even attending an interview can be a challenge. Businesses can help by exploring flexible start times, shared transport options, or supporting local efforts to improve employability skills and connectivity for young people.

Work experience opportunities have declined sharply, and most young people secure their first role through someone they know. Without these early chances, they miss out on learning the ‘unwritten rules of employment'. Businesses can make an enormous difference by offering even short, structured placements that give young people

a safe space to learn and grow.

Confidence is another barrier. Social anxiety is rising, especially among young people who have faced adversity. Atraditional interview can feel overwhelming. Small adjustments can transform their experience. If a young person arrives on time, smiles and says hello, that may be the bravest step they have taken all year. Sometimes, that is enough to show potential.

We also know businesses are navigating their own pressures. Costs have risen. Hybrid working has changed team dynamics. Red tape can make employing young people feel complicated. This is why we work closely with employers to understand their needs and prepare young people to be work ready, motivated and supported.

Our Employer Partners tell us that offering a young person their first chance is one of the most rewarding things they do. Not because it is easy, but because it is meaningful. They see a young person grow in confidence. They watch someone who once doubted themselves begin to believe they belong in the world of work.

Being an Employer Partner is not about perfection. It is about belief, patience and shared purpose. It is about saying: I see your potential. I will walk alongside you while you find your feet. That changes lives.

Ask yourself, who believed in you when you were growing up and in your formidable years? Could you be that person who believes in a young person, offer them support, opportunity, and chance to think about their future?

One of the strongest predictors of long-term success is mentoring. A consistent mentor walking alongside a young person in their first months of work helps them navigate the bumps in the road, understand expectations and build resilience. This is now recognised nationally, including in the Milburn Review.

WeMindTheGap supports employers with this. We ensure young people arrive ready, motivated and supported, and we ensure employers feel confident, equipped and never alone in the process.

We often say: ‘It takes a village to raise a child, but a system to mind their gaps'. Businesses are a vital part of that system. When employers come together, their collective voice shapes opportunities that no single organisation can create on its own.

Think back to your own journey. Who believed in you? Who opened a door? Who gave you your first chance?

Could you be that person now? Could your organisation be the one that changes the future for a young person who simply needs someone to say, yes, come in, you are welcome here?

WeMindTheGap is ready to walk that journey with you.

We were proud to contribute to this research because shining a light on young people’s experiences is essential. But just as important is giving employers the space to share their realities too. When businesses also feel heard, supported and understood, real change becomes possible.

A single voice can be overlooked. A collective voice can reshape a system. Businesses working together can amplify what works and help create the conditions where young people and employers thrive side by side.

At WeMindTheGap, we are always listening, always learning, and always ready to help employers who want to make a difference. Partnership is how gaps are closed. Belief is how futures are built. And together, we can ensure that every young person who is ready for work finds a place where they can belong, grow and contribute.