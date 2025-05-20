Employers Asked to Share Insights on Menstrual Health and Endometriosis in the Workplace

HR and benefits software provider Ciphr and Endometriosis UK have launched a new survey exploring how menstrual health and conditions such as endometriosis are being supported in UK workplaces.

The six-minute survey is open to people who work in HR, and business owners. The results will be published in the summer by Ciphr, an Endometriosis Friendly Employer, and Endometriosis UK, which is the country's largest charity supporting all those impacted by endometriosis.

Insights from the survey will also help shape future support available from Endometriosis UK.

Claire Williams, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, said:

“This research is an opportunity to take a deeper dive into how employers are supporting their people in managing their health at work and gain a better understanding of what more may need to be done. We’re delighted to be working with Endometriosis UK on this study, and I encourage HR practitioners and business owners across the UK to share their experiences and perspectives.”

Julie Burns, manager of the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme at Endometriosis UK, said:

“We’re delighted that Ciphr’s commitment to being an Endometriosis Friendly Employer has extended to collaborating with us to get more information about what HR professionals and business owners know about menstrual health, how they support those with a disease like endometriosis to thrive in the workplace, and the gaps that may exist in that knowledge and support. Please take a few minutes to share your insights. We look forward to looking closely at the responses to this survey and using it to improve the support we provide through our Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme and our other work.”

The survey will take about six minutes to complete and closes on Monday 23 June. To take part in the survey visit: https://www.ciphr.com/infographics/menstrual-health-and-endometriosis-in-the-workplace-survey.