Employee Mental Health Support has Improved

New research by Acas has found that over a third (36%) of British employers have seen their mental health support improve since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Acas commissioned YouGov to ask businesses in Britain about whether they had seen a change to employee mental health and wellbeing support in their organisation since the start of the pandemic.

The poll found that:

Over a third (36%) said it had got better;

Nearly one in ten (9%) said it had got worse;

Half (50%) reported it as staying the same; and

6% of employers did not know.

Acas Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said:

“The pandemic has been a challenging period for everyone and it’s great to see that over a third of bosses have managed to improve their organisation’s mental health support for their staff. “However, nearly one in ten employers have seen this support deteriorate so it is important for businesses to invest in the wellbeing of their workers as they open up again. “Acas has good advice and training on how to support and manage mental health and wellbeing at work.”

Acas advice for employers on managing mental health during COVID-19 includes: