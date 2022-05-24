Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Robert Lloyd OBE,

Director for Wales,

ICEAW.

Continuing this new 11 part series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the up and coming Finance Awards Wales 2022.Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma meets Robert Lloyd OBE, Director for Wales at ICEAW.

Tell me about yourself and career to date?

I was appointed in November 2021 as the Director for Wales. My role is to support the 3,500 ICAEW chartered accountants in both industry and practice; ensuring that the voice of Welsh business is heard loud and clear.

With a degree in banking and finance from Cardiff Business School, I began my career in advertising before becoming Marketing and Communications Director for a large law firm. In 2009, I was appointed as the National Director for the Institute of Directors in Wales. I now hold several non-executive and advisory positions and I also chair Welsh Government’s Independent Strategic Board overseeing business support in Wales as delivered by Business Wales.

I am married to Melanie and we live in Rhiwbina where we spend our spare time enjoying our garden, a bit of golf and spending time with friends and family. I’m also learning the guitar.

Can you give me an overview of your company and what you do?

There are more than 1.8 million chartered accountants and students around the world and 189,500 of them are members and students of ICAEW. They are talented, ethical and committed professionals, which is why all of the top 100 Global Brands employ chartered accountants.

ICAEW promotes inclusivity, diversity and fairness. We attract talented individuals into the profession and give them the skills and values they need to build resilient businesses, economies and societies, while ensuring our planet's resources are managed sustainably.

Founded in 1880, we have a long history of serving the public interest and we continue to work with governments, regulators and business leaders around the world. And, as an improvement regulator, we supervise and monitor over 12,000 firms, holding them, and all ICAEW members and students, to the highest standards of professional competency and conduct.

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a force for positive change. By sharing our insight, expertise and understanding we can help to create strong economies and a sustainable future for all.

What has been the biggest challenge the company has faced and how have you responded?

All professional bodies have had to change their operations significantly in the past two years to support members and students. For example, ICAEW has supported members through the provision of online CPD courses and students with a shift to remote invigilation of exams.

Just like our members and their organisations, resilience and agility have been tested and proven as we’ve risen to the challenge of the ‘new normal’.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

Countries across the world are dealing with complex and intergenerational challenges but our approach here in Wales puts us in a stronger position to weather these changes and seize the many opportunities to improve the quality of people’s lives in a sustainable way.

We’ve got the opportunity to create a better Wales for current and future generations. Our entrepreneurial spirit, natural resources and emphasis on new industries means that we can grow economic output – but the next 12 months is critical as we build back better. We need to work collaboratively across the private and public sectors, share expertise, promote best practice and prioritise doing the right thing.

What plans do you have for your business in 2022?

ICAEW’s vision is that chartered accountants enable a world of sustainable economies and I know that our members in Wales are playing their part in developing the Welsh economy. Sustainability is a key issue for Jared Davies as the new President of the South Wales District Society.

We believe our global community can and should be a force for good, supporting prosperity in ways which are both responsible and resilient – not just financially, but socially and environmentally too.

Our members are key agents of trust, making possible the conduct of business on a fair, transparent and accountable basis.

The next ten years are critical – truly a decade of transformation. How we respond to the risks, trends and other powerful factors will largely decide the shape and role of ICAEW in 2030.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2022?

Chartered accountants are at the heart of Welsh business and ICAEW is a key part of the fabric of the Welsh professional services landscape. We are proud of what we do and believe that sponsoring the awards is the right thing to do as it gives us the opportunity to celebrate and promote the talented finance professionals and businesses in Wales.

If you have sponsored the awards previously what were your highlights from last year’s ceremony?

I wasn’t in post last September but I’m told the ceremony was a great event and I’m sure it was wonderful to see so many people involved at City Hall celebrating achievement and success. I’m really looking forward to this year’s event.