Emma Meets Mike Jordan, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Toward Studio

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the Finance Awards Wales 2025.

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma Meets Mike Jordan, Co-Founder and Managing Director Toward Studio

Can you share a bit about yourself, your role at Toward, and what your company specialises in?

I’m Managing Director of Toward Studio, based in Cardiff. We’re a strategic brand and digital agency that helps businesses and organisations position themselves for growth, attract audiences, shift perceptions, and build meaningful connections.

As well as the strategic consulting work we do, our team supports clients in activating their growth strategies through branding, marketing, PR, content creation, employer branding, and more. Whether it’s refining messaging, designing campaigns, or enhancing team culture, we help businesses move forward with clarity and impact.

Toward has been a proud sponsor of Finance Awards Wales from the beginning. What do you enjoy most about being a sponsor? Any standout moments from past events?

As a founding partner back when we were known as Bluegg we always recognised that the financial services sector in Wales was worth celebrating. In fact, a huge part of our early success came from transformative work we did within the sector. That all changed with the 2008 credit crunch, which forced us to diversify, but we’ll always be grateful to the clients who helped shape our journey.

The event itself is always a highlight of the year. There’s an incredible energy in the room – seeing people who are driving real impact in finance come together to celebrate their work. It’s more than just an awards ceremony; it’s a brilliant night out. The camaraderie, the sense of achievement, and, of course, the laughs – it’s a fantastic experience for everyone involved.

What would you say to other companies considering sponsorship, and why do you think it's a valuable opportunity?

For all the reasons I’ve mentioned, it’s a no-brainer to get involved. Sponsoring an event like this isn’t just about visibility – it’s about being part of a wider community of ambitious, forward-thinking businesses. It’s an opportunity to align your brand with success, to build relationships with key players in the industry, and to show support for those driving innovation.

And beyond that, it’s simply a great night to treat your team and guests to. The atmosphere, the networking, and the sense of occasion make it an investment worth making.

How does Toward's commitment to celebrating excellence in finance reflect its broader mission to support innovation and drive progress within the industry?

At Toward, we believe that strong brands and strategic creativity have the power to drive real change. The finance sector is no different – it’s an industry that thrives on trust, clarity, and innovation. Our work helps financial organisations define their value, communicate effectively, and build brands that resonate.

Sponsoring the Finance Awards Wales is a natural extension of that commitment. We want to support and elevate the businesses that are pushing the industry forward, whether through our work or by recognising their achievements on a platform like this.

What exciting plans or initiatives does Toward have in store? Knowing you Mike, quite a few?

Absolutely – we’ve got plenty going on. We’re continuing to evolve the way we deliver strategic branding and digital experiences, helping businesses not just look great but perform at their best.

We’re also focusing on refining and productising our core services, making it easier for businesses to access high-value creative strategy and execution. And of course, we’re always looking for ways to collaborate with ambitious clients who are ready to push boundaries.

Beyond that, there are some exciting partnerships and projects in the works that I can’t quite reveal just yet – but watch this space.

Where’s your happy place and why?

I’d have to say anywhere with great company, good conversation, and ideally, a view. Whether it’s out in nature, on a long walk, or just sitting around a table with my wife and children, that’s where I’m at my happiest.

That said, there’s something special about being by the sea. The space to think, the sound of the waves – there’s a clarity that comes with it that I always find inspiring.