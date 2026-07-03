In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the Finance Awards Wales 2026.

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma Meets Lucy Cohen, AAT President.

What first attracted AAT to support Finance Awards Wales — and what keeps you personally coming back each year?

Our mission at AAT is to open up finance careers for everyone, so we’re thrilled to sponsor the ‘Accounts Technician of the Year’ award to celebrate that accountants come in all shapes and sizes and can succeed without being chartered. Accounting technicians and our membership are made up of people doing incredible things, from running businesses to leading teams and informing business decision making. They’re ambitious people who uphold high professional standards while often acting as the driving force behind many businesses.

There’s long been this idea that accounting professionals quietly work in backrooms. But that’s totally outdated; in fact, they're often now in boardrooms, and Finance Awards Wales helps tell that story. I’m excited to celebrate the success of accounting technicians because I know how inspiring that can be. It proves how rewarding accountancy is; it’s an attractive profession that’s evolving to meet future business needs.

I’m especially proud to be here as a Welsh person and someone who founded an accountancy business in Wales. This is my home and so to be able to come here as AAT President is a pinch me moment; I’m so delighted to celebrate the next generation of Welsh talent.

Take us behind the scenes on awards night — what’s going through your mind when you’re sitting in the room watching the winners announced?

I’m always in awe of the incredible stories of success and seeing just how much the recognition means. We’re a profession that often doesn’t sing its own praises, but the impact the nominees have had, whether working with employers or running their own business shows just how important accountancy is to businesses in Wales.

I’m also reminded of my own journey. It was only a few years ago that my own company, Mazuma, was nominated in the Business category. To be recognised by the finance community in Wales was a huge honour and so I’m excited to return to cheer on others as AAT President.

You see so many professionals at different stages of their journey. Is there a moment from past awards that genuinely stuck with you?

The opportunity to sponsor Finance Awards Wales is one of the privileges of being AAT President, and Past Presidents have always spoken so highly of the winners and nominees they’ve met. In the past, we’ve had finalists who’ve driven hours to complete their studies and have shown great dedication to persevere in difficult circumstances, highlighting how greatly learners value their qualifications and how much passion they have for the profession. The stories of success show AAT’s purpose in action, with accounting technicians succeeding in diverse roles after having entered the profession from all walks of life.

AAT plays such an important role in shaping careers. When you meet finalists and winners, what qualities make you think, “They’re going to go far”?

To go far you need to be resilient. Our profession isn’t static. Just as previous generations of accountants moved from physical ledgers to digital, and now with the rise of cloud accounting and of course AI, it’s important to be resilient and agile to change.

That also means that you should never stop learning. I’m a big advocate for lifelong learning and the value of continued professional development to upskill. It’s something that I see all the time across AAT’s membership and across the award finalists – the commitment to keep growing and evolve with the profession. That’s a quality that will help you be successful not just for the short term but for the rest of your career, ensuring that you stay up to date with the skills businesses need by investing in your training.

Sponsorship is about more than logos on a screen. What does it actually mean internally at AAT to be part of this event?

AAT’s mission is to open up access to rewarding careers in accountancy regardless of background, and the nominees at Finance Awards Wales exemplify that. Our sponsorship is about celebrating the incredible impact of accounting technicians in Wales and hopefully inspiring others to consider the career. Sponsorship helps us highlight the opportunities that are out there, so someone watching or reading about the awards can look at the finalists and see that there’s a path open for them into accountancy, no matter their background.

As a leader at AAT, what are your strategic priorities for 2026 — and how do they reflect both the evolving needs of your members and the wider Welsh economy?

As AAT President I’m committed to representing AAT’s member community and taking action on the issues that matter to them. I’m especially focused on championing inclusivity and supporting small businesses, such as those here in Wales.

As a business owner, I see just how much risk is placed on SMEs and how challenging it can be to stay afloat against cumulative tax rises and cost of living struggles. AAT members provide services for 15% of UK SMEs and many run their own practices, so the needs of our membership are often closely tied with the needs of SMEs. I’ve been thrilled to work with Emma Jones CBE, the Small Business Commissioner, to support action on late payments that harm SMEs and will continue to advocate for SMEs in Wales. That also means championing inclusive approaches, such as AAT’s Bursary scheme, to help the next generation of accountants access rewarding careers that will help drive growth and productivity for the Welsh economy.

On a personal note — when the evening is over and you reflect on the event, what makes you feel most proud to be involved?

I’ll first and foremost be proud to celebrate the breadth of talented accounting technicians in Wales. I’ve been in their shoes, and I know the dedication it takes, so I’m proud to see their success. I’m proud to represent AAT and our membership to show that there are accessible routes into the profession open to young people and career changers across Wales.