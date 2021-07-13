Emma Meets – Edward Goodeve-Docker – CIMA

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Edward Goodeve-Docker,

Manager, Employer Relations – Management Accounting,

CIMA

Tell me about your business?

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA), founded in 1919, is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants.

We help individuals and businesses to succeed by harnessing the full power of management accounting – not just accounting for the balance sheet, but accounting for business.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2020?

The Finance awards is all about celebrating success within the Welsh finance community and this is something we feel that needs both promoting and applauding

What impact do you feel the Awards have made in the Finance sector in Wales?

They have highlighted the successes in Wales both within organisations and across the wider community, something that previously would have only been noticed by a few.

How has your business been affected by Covid-19 and how have you been able to respond to this?

CIMA, like many businesses has been hugely impacted by the pandemic, however as an organisation, we have been able to pivot rapidly to ensure as little disruption as possible.

Our greatest achievement has been the switch to on-line, home invigilated exams for our entire qualification, this happened with 6 weeks of the first lockdown, enabling CIMA students to continue their studies with as little disruption as possible.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

There will be challenges ahead as the economies of both Wales and the UK shift to a post pandemic world but there will also be many opportunities for growth. Within Wales, there are many industries very well placed to capitalise, the future looks promising!

What plans do you have for your business in 2021?

Adjust to life beyond the pandemic, evolve our qualification for the next generation, both in content and delivery.