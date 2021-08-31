Emma Meets – Carwyn Williams – Head of Client Relations at b2b IT

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Carwyn Williams,

Head of Client Relations,

b2b IT

Tell me about your business?

b2b IT is a technology solutions provider based in Cardiff and Cwmbran. Our clients range from micro businesses to large corporates operating globally.

We work closely and strategically with our clients as a trusted Partner to understand their business plan and infrastructure before we recommend bespoke, cost effective, innovative and efficient IT solutions.

We specialise in:

Cloud migration

Proactive IT support

Business continuity reviews

Cyber Security – Including Cyber Awareness Training

I’ve recently joined as Head of Client Relations, and I’ll be focusing on working with our clients to ensure that IT supports the organisations strategic goals whilst ensuring their systems evolve to meet future business needs.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2021?

As a trusted technology solutions provider to our clients, we work closely with the Finance Departments of those organisations. We recognise the crucial and tough work they do. We were delighted to see an awards ceremony that recognises this professions contribution to the success of the welsh economy.

What impact do you feel the Awards have made in the Finance sector in Wales?

The Awards have raised the awareness of what the sector contributes to the economy. It’s also highlighted the breadth and depth of talent there is in Wales. The result has been increased and justified respect for the sector and appreciation for the role it plays.

How has your business been affected by Covid-19 and how have you been able to respond to this?

At the beginning of the pandemic, customers became heavily reliant on IT and remote working. Demand for our services grew dramatically, and we stepped up to guide them through the effective transitioning from office to home based working. Many businesses suddenly had a renewed focus and appreciation of the importance of IT and digital infrastructures during this time, and that’s resulted in many more migrating rapidly to the Cloud for example.

IT security has also been a critical factor over the past year, and we’ve assisted many clients with securing their geographically diverse networks as the threats of malware, phising and the like has increased.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

I think confidence is improving following the vaccine rollout, and the incremental return to normality will be a real welcome, positive boost to the economy. We’ve seen how resilient some sectors have been during the pandemic – I think there’s a real focus now on digitisation for example. We must also ensure young people aren’t left behind. Apprenticeships and upskilling will be critical to aid economic recovery.

What plans do you have for your business in the next year?

We’re really positive for the year ahead. We’ve just completed an acquisition of another welsh-based IT provider, RedDrum IT. Alongside this, the business has invested in strengthening its senior management team to take the business forward and drive growth. We’ll continue to deliver excellent service – our focus is on our customers and that is never going to change.