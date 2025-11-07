Emma Meets Ann Rees, Education and Accounting Development Route Manager, ACT

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the Finance Awards Wales 2025.

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma meets Ann Rees, Education and accounting development route manager, ACT.

Can you share a bit about your company and what it is you do?

At ACT and ALS, our mantra is ‘improving lives through learning' – we do this by delivering high-quality work-based qualifications. As leading training providers in Wales, we deliver a wide range of apprenticeship programmes that equip learners with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in their chosen careers – whether they're entering the workforce for the first time or improving their skillset as an established staff member. Within the finance sector, we offer nationally recognised qualifications such as Level 2, 3 and 4 Accountancy and a variety of Financial Services Apprenticeships. By working closely with employers, we ensure our training is tailored to meet the needs of businesses and the thriving sector overall.

ACT & ALS returned once again to sponsor Finance Apprentice of the Year at Finance Awards Wales. What do you enjoy most about being a sponsor? Any standout moments from the events?

We were delighted to return as sponsors of the Finance Apprentice of the Year award. Celebrating the hard work and achievements of finance apprentices is a real highlight for us, and being part of an event that showcases how valuable apprentices are to our industry is important. We were thrilled that two of our AAT learners were recognised at the 2024 event, one as a winner of the Finance Apprentice Award and highly commended in that category too. It was a great night for ACT and ALS.

From your perspective, how does recognising and awarding exceptional finance apprentices contribute to the overall advancement of the finance industry?

Recognition plays a vital role in motivating apprentices and encouraging others to pursue careers in finance. Celebrating excellence raises the profile of apprenticeship routes and highlights the high standards that are being achieved. In doing so, it promotes continuous learning and professional development across the sector – after all, if you see yourself represented in someone being acknowledged you can't help but be inspired and think ‘I could do that too.'

How does ACT’s commitment to celebrating excellence in finance reflect its broader mission to support innovation and drive progress within the industry?

As mentioned, ACT and ALS work to a mantra of improving lives through learning – if you're not encouraged to learn you can never be innovative and drive progress within your industry and beyond. Investing in talent, recognising achievement, and promoting lifelong learning are all essential components in driving the finance industry in Wales forward.

What would you say to other companies considering sponsorship, and why do you think it's a valuable opportunity?

Sponsorship offers companies a meaningful way to give back to their industry and celebrate talent both new and established. Yes, it's about visibility but it’s also about being part of a community that values development and success. The connections you make and the impact you can have on future talent are well worth the investment.

What positive impact does ACT Training anticipate this sponsorship will have on finance apprentices in Wales?

We hope that this sponsorship will inspire current and prospective apprentices to reach for their goals and beyond, knowing that their efforts are recognised and valued.

Where's your happy place and why?

I thankfully have many happy places which are linked to my childhood and memories of my son growing up. I was born and raised in Pembrokeshire and, although biased, I believe it to be the most beautiful county. I return there as often as I can. I am drawn to the sea, in particular Newgale, where I spent a lot of my childhood with my two sisters. I also regularly visit a place in Portugal called Alvor and have holidayed there for 20 years with my son and each time I arrive there, I feel at home. It definitely makes me happy.