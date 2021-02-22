Emergency Funding for Flood-Hit Businesses in Wales

Businesses in Wales affected by recent devastating floods will be able to access up to £2,500 of emergency Welsh Government funding.

The Business Flood Relief Grant opened to applications last week, with firms affected by flooding able to claim support to help them stabilise their operations.

The funding follows damage and disruption caused by Storm Bella in December last year and Storm Christoph in January.

It will be administered by Business Wales and will support firms with the costs of recovery and repair, and help them to meet the cost of renting alternative space and retaining staff.

Economy, Transport and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said:

“Sadly we know around 45 Welsh businesses were affected by recent flooding. This means that on top of all the wider challenges they are facing at the moment these businesses are also having to cope with damaged property, stock and equipment while navigating often complex insurance claims. “Our Business Flood Relief Grant Scheme has been designed to provide financial support to businesses who have felt the full force of devastating floods from recent storms. “We want to help impacted businesses get up and running again as soon as possible and that’s why we have moved to provide a swift response with payments of up to £2,500 per business. This mirrors the approach we took when major flooding hit our businesses last year and is in addition to our wider coronavirus support package.”

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said:

“As seen recently, flooding can cause devastation to families, households and businesses across Wales – as such, I am very pleased to see the Business Flood Relief Grant announced. Following the flooding seen last year, we provided more than £5m to local authorities to allow for immediate repairs to flood defences. This grant will provide the support businesses need to help them as they look to recover.”

The fund will be administered by Business Wales. To apply, visit: https://businesswales.gov.wales/business-flood-relief-fund

It will remain open to businesses affected by any further storms before the end of March, funds permitting. Eligibility criteria will apply.