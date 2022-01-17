Emergency Covid Financial Support – Changes to ERF Eligibility Criteria and Sole Traders Grant Award

Vaughan Gething MS, Minister for Economy

Following my previous statements about the £120m financial support that has been made available for businesses impacted by Omicron, I can now confirm two important changes made to the eligibility criteria and grant award.

Under the latest package, local authorities will deliver a discretionary Emergency Business Fund for business and sole traders who do not pay rates. Following discussions with partners, industry and trade unions, we have increased the award for qualifying sole traders, freelancers and taxi drivers who do not pay rates to £1,000.

We have also amended the eligibility criteria for the level of reduced turnover required for the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF). To be eligible for an ERF grant businesses in the hospitality, leisure and attractions sectors and their supply chains, must have experienced a material impact through reduced turnover of 50% or more between December 2021 and February 2022 as compared to December 2019 and February 2020.

An eligibility checker for the ERF element of the funding is available on the Business Wales website. The checker can be found at COVID-19 Crisis Support Tool | Business Wales (gov.wales)

The registration process for the non-domestic rates linked grants delivered by local authorities opened on the 13th January 2022, and the application process for the local authority delivered emergency funding along with the Economic Resilience Fund will open next week.