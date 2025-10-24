Embrace Steel Group Strengthens Board and Appoints New CEO

Embrace Steel Group, a provider of steel frame building solutions throughout the UK, has appointed Ross McAdam as its new CEO.

Outgoing CEO Martin Kelly will remaining with the business in a non-executive capacity to support the transition and future growth of the Group. Simon Longfield is also joining the Board as a new Non-Executive Director.

Embrace has acquired two heritage British steel brands since its inception; Hambleton Steel, which was acquired in 2022, and Carmarthenshire-based Shufflebottom, which was acquired in April 2024. It has plans to continue its growth trajectory via making operational improvements throughout its existing group and by identifying strategic M&A opportunities.

Ross joined Embrace as CFO at the beginning of this year and has been instrumental in strengthening the Group’s financial and operational foundations. Ross was formerly Director at Scotland-headquartered Craig Corporate where he regularly led due diligence for complex multi-million value deals, as well as buy-side advisory and capital raising services. His background in finance, investment and commercial leadership provides a strong platform for guiding Embrace’s continued expansion, the firm said.

Ross succeeds Martin Kelly as CEO, who will remain involved in the business following his period of priming the Group for future growth. He will continue to be supported by Chairman Richard Whiting who has over three decades worth of experience in leading and advising ambitious UK businesses on growth and transformational change with significant leadership experience gained across a range of sectors including distribution, food, building products, energy and agriculture.

The Embrace Board also welcomes Simon Longfield as a Non-Executive Director. Simon brings deep leadership experience across industrial and construction businesses having worked extensively with growth-focused companies on performance improvement and long-term value creation. He will play an important role in supporting Embrace’s commercial and strategic ambitions in his non-executive capacity.

Ross McAdam commented:

“It’s a massive honour to become CEO of such an ambitious and entrepreneurial business. While it’s clearly a challenging time for the UK steel and wider construction sector, Embrace has a strong platform, respected heritage brands and an outstanding team. I’m incredibly optimistic about the prospect of driving growth at Embrace in the years to come. “I would like to thank Martin for all his hard work behind the scenes and look forward to continue working with him and the Board to capitalise on the strong foundations built to date.”

Chairman Richard Whiting commented:

“Ross’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Embrace. He brings a clear focus on performance, people and growth, and has already demonstrated the leadership qualities needed to guide the business forward. With Simon joining the Board and Martin continuing to support the Group, we have a capable experienced Board to deliver our long-term objectives.”