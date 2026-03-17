Elite Group Wales Enters New Chapter After Six-Figure Sale

Elite Group Wales has entered a new phase of growth following its acquisition by businessman and telecoms expert Nick Foden in a six-figure deal.

The business has been purchased from Ross Adams, who has overseen a period of major transformation since acquiring the company in 2022.

For Nick, the opportunity to take on Elite Group Wales represents the ideal next step after more than 20 years in the telecoms sector with European Telecoms Solutions.

“I have spent most of my career working in telecoms and connectivity, but I had been looking for the right opportunity to run my own business,” said Nick. “Elite Group Wales has a fantastic reputation, a skilled team and huge potential in areas I am genuinely passionate about. I am excited about what the future holds.”

Elite Group Wales began life more than 40 years ago as a company installing and repairing analogue TV aerials for homes. Since then, it has grown into a multi-service communications and technology provider working with businesses, homeowners, local authorities, property developers and universities across South Wales and beyond.

New service areas have since been introduced, including fibre connectivity, audiovisual solutions, and Starlink satellite broadband. The company was rebranded from Elite Aerials to Elite Group Wales to reflect its broader offering, while substantial investment was made in CRM systems, accounting software, marketing, a new website and future-proofed technical architecture.

Ross said:

“Elite Group Wales has a great history and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made over the last few years. Nick understands the sector, the opportunities ahead and the importance of the people behind the business. I am delighted that Elite is in such safe hands going forward.”

Starlink and fibre connectivity were key attractions for Nick, both of which are fast-growing markets with increasing demand from rural communities, businesses, and large sites that require resilient, high-speed internet. These services will sit alongside Elite’s core strengths in aerials, satellite systems and DAB installations.

All existing contracts with customers and suppliers remain unchanged and all employees have stayed with the business.