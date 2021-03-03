Electronics Firm Relocates from China to Wales Creating 44 New Jobs

Economy Minister Ken Skates has congratulated Newtown-based electronics firm Control Techniques after it moved all production from China to its primary manufacturing site in Wales and created 44 new jobs as a result.

The company’s plans have been supported with £60,000 from the Welsh Government and means its general purpose drives are now being designed and produced at Control Techniques’ site in Newtown.

The company, which is part of Nidec – the world’s biggest manufacturer of motors – is an important employer in Mid Wales with 383 staff.

The news builds on previous investment by the firm in its Newtown facility.

The 44 new jobs have been created after a production facility was transported by road and rail from China.

The move is key in ramping up production in Mid Wales with 1,200 drives set to be made every day to meet global demand.

Welsh Government is also supporting the company and AMRC Cymru on a project aimed at driving productivity improvements.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “Control Techniques’ decision to move production to Newtown is very welcome at what continues to be an incredibly difficult time for our economy. “The investment is a real show of confidence in its workforce and will not only safeguard jobs, but create new ones which is fantastic news. “I am pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support the company and I look forward to seeing the company go from strength to strength in Mid Wales.”

Martyn Cray, VP of Operations for Control Techniques, said: