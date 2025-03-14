Electricity Zone Plan ‘May Push up Bills for Wales’

RenewableUK Cymru is warning that zonal electricity pricing would jeopardise investment in clean energy, undermine economic growth and push bills up in Wales.

Under the scheme, which is currently being considered by UK Government Ministers, the UK would be divided up into different zones, and consumers would pay different rates for electricity.

The exact design of any zonal system is unclear and the UK Government is yet to propose a number or location of the zones. But modelling carried out by consultants LCP Delta shows Wales could be split into four zones, with three facing high prices due to high demand and limited generation.

RenewableUK Cymru says this would create a postcode lottery for billpayers.

Proposed zones – modelling by LCP Delta

The proposals see South Wales in the same zone as London, while much of Mid and North Wales would be combined in a zone with cities like Manchester and Leeds.

Abi Beck, Head of Strategic Communications for RenewableUK Cymru, said: